Daryl Hall & John Oates plus Tears For Fears have announced their summer tour!

Beginning May 4th, the groups will embark on a 29 city tour, including:

Dallas – Tuesday July 11 – 8pm – American Airlines Center

– Tuesday July 11 – 8pm – American Airlines Center San Antonio – Thursday July 13

Keep listening to 98.7K-LUV for more concert and ticket details!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP