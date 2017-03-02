Jody Dean’s $500 Song Of The Day Commercial Is Why You Should Always Get Script Approval

March 2, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: $500 Song Of The Day, BUnny, Costume, Jody Dean, Video

As you probably already know, 98.7 KLUV is giving away tens of thousands of dollars in cash thanks to the $500 80s Song of the Day.

With more than 30 winners so far and many more to come, we wanted to make sure everyone knows there’s a chance to win every weekday – and a $10,000 grand prize at the end of the contest. You can get more info on that right HERE.

So, the powers that be asked us all to shoot some video promoting the big giveaway – and this week it was Jody’s turn. And, if you’ve heard talk on the morning show about a giant bunny suit, here’s why you always want to make sure you clear the concept with your agent. Or at least read through script.

Strangely, there’s something about the clip that’s both satisfying and terrifying – and at the risk of haunting your Easter dreams forever, we kind of like seeing the morning guy like this.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live