John Elway Hasn’t Shut the Door on Tony Romo Becoming a Bronco

March 2, 2017 11:33 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, John Elway, Qurterback, Tony Romo

“We’ll see what happens.”

That’s the quote from Denver Broncos president John Elway yesterday regarding Tony Romo, who’s still ours… for now.

On separate stages yesterday, Jason Garrett and John Elway held news conferences on separate stages at the NFL scouting combine in Indiana. Garrett was asked 10 consecutive questions about Romo, who’s “the most popular non-draft related topic in town.”

“We’re open to anything,” said Elway when asked about adding a veteran quarterback. “We’ll always look at it. This is the time of year that you look at everything and try to discuss everything, every possibility, what might be available, what might not be available. We’ll see what happens.”

