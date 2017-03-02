Judge Says Casey Anthony Probably Accidentally Killed Daughter

The Florida judge in the Casey Anthony murder trial is speaking about the famous trial and verdict.

Judge Belvin Perry says that Casey probably killed her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but it may have been an accident.

Anthony was acquitted of the 2008 murder despite the prosecution’s sufficient evidence. She was instead convicted of lying to police. Perry, who is now retired, is speaking about the case and says that although he believes Anthony likely killed the little girl, it was probably an accident. He says, “I think based upon the evidence, the most logical thing that happened was that she tried to knock her daughter out by the use of chloroform and gave her too much chloroform, which caused her daughter to die.”

During the trial, there was evidence presented showing that Anthony went online to research the effects of chloroform. Investigators were never able to determine a cause of death.