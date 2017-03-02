Man Thankful For Hitting The Snooze Button After A Storm Throws A Huge Tree Through His Bathroom Ceiling

March 2, 2017 7:52 AM By Rebekah Black
It may not officially be spring, but the weather certainly seems to think it is. There have been tornadoes and supercells across the central U.S., which have done quite a bit of damage to several cities.

As expected, people have been posting storm pics on social media. However, we think we’ve found what might be the scariest picture of all. This pic comes from Reddit user jennthemermaid. A local man in her city posted this picture, saying how happy he was he hit the snooze button.

1Tf6mk3 Man Thankful For Hitting The Snooze Button After A Storm Throws A Huge Tree Through His Bathroom Ceiling

OMG! That’s a giant tree branch that came right through his ceiling! We’re glad you slept in too!

