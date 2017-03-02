Not all California property is going up in value!

In Los Olivos CA, near Santa Barbera, sits the 2,700-acre former home of Michael Jackson… “Neverland Ranch.”

Prior to his 2009 death, Michael Jackson sold the property to Colony Capital, which is headed by Thomas Barrack (confidant and fundraiser for President Donald Trump)… for $22.5 mil!

“Neverland Ranch” consists of a 12,000-foot main house, a 3,700-foot pool house, a separate 50-seat movie theater, a dance studio, plus a “Disney-style” train station, a fire house and a barn.

Last year, Thomas Barrack tried to capitalize and sell the property for $100,000,000… and… NO TAKERS.

Here’s a 2015 look… at “Neverland Ranch”

Now, “Neverland Ranch” is back on the market, at the significantly reduced price of $67,000,000!

I too am asking myself, “who could pay that much?”

I predict the buyer will be a fan, from another country, with deep pockets from which money is no obstacle. However, once purchased, how long will the mystique last? After all, a house is not a home, without love, life and memories. Someone will need many years of all three.

Otherwise, it’s party time at “Neverland Ranch”! Now, where’s Bubbles the chimp?

