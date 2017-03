Code Pink! Code Pink! This is not a drill. The new Peeps-flavored Oreos will turn your poop pink!

Yes, it’s true! Those adorable little vanilla Oreo cookies filled with that bright pink Peeps creamy goodness will turn on you if you eat enough of them! So far, it looks like you will only see this side effect if you eat the entire package.

Guys. I ate a whole package of Peep Oreos today…and my poop is pink. — Zach Moree (@zach_moree) March 1, 2017

@Oreo the peeps oreos made my poop bright pink — Ellie Won (@Elliegreentea) February 28, 2017

Saw the bag of Peeps flavored Oreos and had to get comfortable with the fact that I was going to poop pink that night #oreos #passTheMilk — Sasha Twyst (@SashaTwyst) February 28, 2017

And it’s not just dyeing your poo! It’s will also turn your tongue and saliva pink!

Ate 3 Peeps Oreos last night. My tongue is still hot pink and my spit looks like Pepto-Bismol — Chris M. (@BadMoodMorgado) February 22, 2017

Gross!