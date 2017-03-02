The Oscars’ Pricewaterhouse Coopers Accountants Have Been Fired After The Envelope Debacle

Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz have been relieved of their Oscar duties forever.

While the Pricewaterhouse accountants may not work for the Oscars ever again after the envelope nightmare during Sunday night’s show, they will continue to work for PwC. The company isn’t firing them from their accounting jobs, just the Oscars.

The two called it an honest mistake, however, Cullinan was the one spotted taking tons of pic and posting on Twitter just before the incident occurred. He’s the one who was in charge of the envelopes on his side of the stage.

So, why is Ruiz also being fired??? Based on all the information, Ruiz isn’t at fault. So, again, why is she getting fired? Do you think she deserves to be fired? Take our poll.