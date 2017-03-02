Need Life Skills? This School Will Teach You!

Wish you had learned to change a tire? Wish you knew how to cook? Wish you knew how to better manage your taxes?

The myriad of skills we learn through the passing of time in life, is immense… well… ahem… that is… if we actually take time to learn.

There are many in their 20s and 30s who are frustrated with not having basic life skills and The Adult School in Portland Maine is doing something about it!

Travel and Leisure reports The Adult School, founded by Rachel Weinstein and wellness coach Katie Brunelle, teaches persons in their 20s an array of basics, including:

how to pay bills on time

how to write a proper resume

how to save for retirement

cooking nutritional meals

how to remove red wine stains

Weinsten told NPR, “you know, when you see 10 people feeling like they’re the only one, and they’re all struggling with the same thing, you think, let’s get these people together so they can learn this stuff and not feel so isolated and ashamed.”

The whole point is that many in their 20s don’t have and need these basic skills to improve their life.

The cost for The Adult School is $19.99 per month or $101.95 for a 6-month semester.

I think my mom told me High School used to offer a class called “Home Economics”, which taught many basic skills. I recall taking a Business math course at my High School, which taught me basics such as writing a check and balancing my checkbook.

If this helps Portland Maine millennials, I bet others from farther away, will be enrolling. Actually, a school like this in the DFW area would probably be PACKED! There are plenty of persons in their 20s here who need life skills.

Hey! What about those of us past our 20s who would like to learn more life skills? Can we enroll too? I emailed Katie and she replied, “Absolutely! No one is perfect at Adulting. Neither of us are millennials (Katie is closer than I am!) but we certainly are always learning from taking our teachers’ courses and attending events”

There’s nothing like the positive feeling of self efficiency, and learning how to wash Chinese take-out from your favorite shirt is just one way of doing so.

