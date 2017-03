Tom Hanks is helping the White House press corp can stay awake for the truth.

TMZ is reporting that the actor sent the espresso machine to the press corp with a note.

The note that accompanied the new coffee maker from @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/Qfkli2TgCt — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) March 2, 2017

BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee… stay for his note. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 2, 2017

“The The White House Press Crops. Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and The American Way. Especially the Truth part,” The note read.

Hanks also signed the note.

This is not the first time Tom has sent the White House press corp a gift. He also sent espresso machines to the Geroge W. Bush and Barack Obama press corps.