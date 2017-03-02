Tony Romo’s First Instagram Post Features His Youngest Son Getting Nailed In The Gut By A Football

Ladies and gentleman, Tony Romo has finally posted his first video to Instagram. And boy did he give a great first post!

Romo may not be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s already starting these kiddos off on the right foot, teaching them the basics of football. Romo already has his youngest son Rivers, running routes! However, Hawk, who happens to be at quarterback may need to dial back his strength when it comes to tossing it his little brother.

Yep, you guessed it. Big bro hit little bro right in the gut with the ball.

Well, here's my first instagram. Thanks for all the support this year everyone. I think you'll enjoy some videos I have stored from my crazy kids. This might be my favorite. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

Awwww poor Rivers! Throw some dirt on bud! You’ll be fine.