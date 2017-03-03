Blake Powers Shares His “Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster” and Family Experience During This Year’s “Six Flags Over Texas” Season Opening Weekend

March 3, 2017 1:55 PM By Blake Powers
This past Sunday, my family and I went to the season opening weekend of Six Flags Over Texas, to experience the NEW “Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster“!

Photo: Blake Powers Collection

Photo: Blake Powers Collection

Last year, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and Samsung Electronics America Inc, the “Official Technology Partner” of  the world’s largest regional theme park company, united to introduce North America’s 1st Virtual Reality (VR) Roller Coasters, utilizing Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus.

This year, Six Flags and Samsung are collaborating again, and for the first time ever… you are being offered a 1-of-a-kind mixed reality experience that only Six Flags can deliver, with The Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster! Riders make decisions during the course of the ride that can affect their end score.

My family and I buckled in, and my wife and I were equipped with the Samsung gear powered by Oculus… and off we went!

Six Flags Over Texas' "Galactic Attack" (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas’ “Galactic Attack” (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas' "Galactic Attack" (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas’ “Galactic Attack” (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas' "Galactic Attack" (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas’ “Galactic Attack” (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas' "Galactic Attack" (Photo: Blake Powers Collection_

Six Flags Over Texas’ “Galactic Attack” (Photo: Blake Powers Collection

Here’s an awesome sample of what you can expect!

Yeah… I s-c-r-e-a-m-e-d like a little girl… lol! During the upside-down-circles, I wondered if my pants were gonna jump over my head and my fleece pull-over would end up around my butt!

The Galactic Attack… is an absolute must-do thrill-ride!!! I love how it combines reality with sci-fi and my 12-year-old son wanted to ride it again…. asap:)!

Six Flags Over Texas' "Galactic Attack" (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas’ “Galactic Attack” (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster will debut to the public Thursday, March 9. For more information about Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster, visit www.sixflags.com

We had a blast with many other attractions too and there was a great crowd!

Six Flags Over Texas Yosemite Sam and the Gold River Adventure (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas Yosemite Sam and the Gold River Adventure (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Sometimes it was good… to just take a seat… especially a Texas size one!

Six Flags Over Texas (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

After all the walking around, rides and fun, it was time to eat…:)

Six Flags Over Texas (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Oh!… and we did!

Six Flags Over Texas (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

Six Flags Over Texas (Photo: Blake Powers Collection)

The turkey legs are s-o big… one is enough for my wife and I to share, and two of the bones would make excellent drum sticks for Aerosmith! LOL!

Be sure to make plans to visit Six Flags Over Texas several times this year several times. Take lots of pictures, make great memories, and share those turkey legs… :).

Listen Live