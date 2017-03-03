Blake Powers Shares His “Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster” and Family Experience During This Year’s “Six Flags Over Texas” Season Opening Weekend

This past Sunday, my family and I went to the season opening weekend of Six Flags Over Texas, to experience the NEW “Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster“!

Photo: Blake Powers Collection

Last year, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and Samsung Electronics America Inc, the “Official Technology Partner” of the world’s largest regional theme park company, united to introduce North America’s 1st Virtual Reality (VR) Roller Coasters, utilizing Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus.

This year, Six Flags and Samsung are collaborating again, and for the first time ever… you are being offered a 1-of-a-kind mixed reality experience that only Six Flags can deliver, with The Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster! Riders make decisions during the course of the ride that can affect their end score.

My family and I buckled in, and my wife and I were equipped with the Samsung gear powered by Oculus… and off we went!

Here’s an awesome sample of what you can expect!

Yeah… I s-c-r-e-a-m-e-d like a little girl… lol! During the upside-down-circles, I wondered if my pants were gonna jump over my head and my fleece pull-over would end up around my butt!

The Galactic Attack… is an absolute must-do thrill-ride!!! I love how it combines reality with sci-fi and my 12-year-old son wanted to ride it again…. asap:)!

Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster will debut to the public Thursday, March 9. For more information about Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster, visit www.sixflags.com

We had a blast with many other attractions too and there was a great crowd!

Sometimes it was good… to just take a seat… especially a Texas size one!

After all the walking around, rides and fun, it was time to eat…:)

Oh!… and we did!

The turkey legs are s-o big… one is enough for my wife and I to share, and two of the bones would make excellent drum sticks for Aerosmith! LOL!

Be sure to make plans to visit Six Flags Over Texas several times this year several times. Take lots of pictures, make great memories, and share those turkey legs… :).

