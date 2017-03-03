Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: March 3-5

If you’re looking for fun #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW, I found many for you!

Friday

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies – 7:30pm – American Airlines Center

Friday – Sunday

North Texas Irish Festival at Fair Park – their website notes, “Thirty-five years of a passion for the great traditions of Irish culture has made the North Texas Irish Festival one of the largest Celtic cultural celebrations in the country. In 2017, the North Texas Irish Festival celebrates with its largest festival yet, entitled “Texas Grown – Irish Roots,” to acknowledge the Lone Star State’s role in preserving, celebrating and furthering Irish culture in the U.S. Produced annually by an army of music-loving volunteers, the Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc., the North Texas Irish Festival is known for bringing in hundreds of performers from Ireland and all over the world to entertain festival-goers here in North Texas. Mark your calendar for March 3-5, 2017, when a 35th Annual North Texas Irish Festival lights up Fair Park with dining, dancing, music and revelry unlike anything you have yet seen. “This festival began as a giant commotion when fans overran one of our favorite Irish bars to listen to their favorite bands,” said Sheri Bush, president of the Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc., the all-volunteer organization that produced the North Texas Irish Festival and provides music and dance scholarships to local children. “That quickly grew into our festival at Fair Park, where we could share this love of music and dance with all of North Texas. It has only gotten bigger each year.” Music, dancing, whiskey tastings, blacksmithing demonstrations, horse displays, Celtic storytelling, animal rescue groups, Shepherd’s pie, Irish stew, dozens of activities for kids and child-friendly entertainment, and chef demonstrations are all found at this family-friendly festival that includes 13 stages of entertainment.

38th Annual Dallas Home and Garden Show at Dallas Market Hall – according to their website, “For nearly 40 years the Texas Home & Garden Show series has connected home and garden professionals and consumers. These events are Texas homeowners best resource for expert advice, money saving tips, remodeling ideas, landscape features and everything you need for your home and garden! Plan to bring the whole family to one of our nine shows hosted in the spring, summer and fall. Meet with industry professionals who have extensive knowledge related to all your upcoming home improvement projects. Get a chance to participate in hands-on experiences through our workshops. Learn about all the latest products for your home and family. Comparison shop several companies under one roof saving you time and resources. Set appointments for project estimates on the spot or take your time and contact companies when you’re ready to begin your project. Save money with show-only specials and incentives. Meet face-to-face with experts. Get to know companies before you bring them into your home!



Ft. Worth Show of Antiques and Art at Will Rogers Memorial Center – their website notes, “Described by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram as “an antique show that lets its hair down,” the Fort Worth Show of Antiques & Art invites you to party among the plunder — fantastic finds from all over the world. Not your grandmother’s antique show, unless your grandmother collected Eames, Milo Baughman or Danish Modern. Founded in 1963, the Fort Worth Show is the original antique & art show in the American West, with art and antiques of all styles, eras and prices. High, low and in between. 150 top exhibitors from around the US, hand-picked for the Fort Worth-Dallas audience, a delicious mix of quality, eclectic and spunky dealers, never found under one roof anywhere else.”

2017 DFW South Asian Film Festival at AMC Village On The Parkway 9 – per their website, “Our Mission:The Dallas/Fort Worth area is now home to its very own South Asian film festival. DFW SAFF is a three day festival taking place from March 3 to 5, 2017. We will showcase World, U.S. and Texas premieres of features, shorts and documentaries, all chosen to engage, educate and inspire audiences. We have chosen a wide range of films exploring issues that affect South Asians living and working in America, as well as our brothers and sisters back home.Our Vision:DFW SAFF exists to promote the perspectives and voices of the South Asian community by serving, organizing and advocating South Asian culture in the Greater Dallas Metroplex area through cinema.

LEGO Americana Roadshow at Stonebriar Centre – per their website, “The Americana Roadshow is a highly visual, educational traveling display of large scale LEGO® models replicating some of our nation’s most well known landmarks. It’s fun for the whole family!”

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Rachmaninoff + Rachmaninoff at Meyerson Symphony Center Hans Graf conducts

Garrick Ohlsson piano RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 4 RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 1 Their website notes, “Rachmaninoff’s large and ambitious First Symphony incorporates music of the Russian Orthodox Church. Garrick Ohlsson’s “rich and full*” playing unlocks the melancholy secrets of Rachmaninoff’s Fourth Piano Concerto.

Saturday

Funky Find Spring Fling at Will Rogers Memorial Center – according to their Facebook page, “The Funky Finds Spring Fling is a FREE 2-day indoor family AND pet-friendly handmade shopping event! Bring the family and be a part of the funky fun featuring over 100 Artists, Crafters, Designers, & Gourmet Food Makers selling their unique hand-crafted items! Attend Both Days…it’s that FUNKY!”

Lantern Fest at Texas Motorplex – their website reads, “At The Lantern Fest, thousands of revelers join together armed with lanterns for one unforgettable spectacle. There will be music, dancing, s’mores and, when the time is just right, we will light the sky with our highest hopes, deepest regrets, and fondest dreams.”

Texfest 2017 at Downtown Carrollton Square – according to their website, “The City of Carrollton is hosting a FREE event in celebration of Texas Independence Day. Featuring: The Dirty River Boys and Holly Tucker. Enjoy local craft beers, wine from a local vineyard, live entertainment, and capture your Texas pride in a photo with a live longhorn. Get all the details from the Official TexFest Page.”

Sunday

Celebrity Chef Chili Cook-Off at Near Southside – this link notes, “20 of Fort Worth’s most well known chefs will compete in the only cooking competition that matters to real Texans: a chili cook-off. Fort Worth Weekly’s 2nd Annual Celebrity Chef Chili Cook-Off will feature a who’s who of local kitchen maestros preparing the unofficial state snack. A $5 donation from every ticket sold will benefit Cook Children’s. Show up early and cheer on your favorite chef. There will be live music all day long, prizes, swag, cooking demonstrations, drinks, and, of course, everyone will have a chance to sample and vote on their favorite chili, and crown that chef: The Best Chili Cook in Fort Worth. Our 2016 Chili Cook-Off Champ, Juan Rodriguez will return to defend his title. Stay tuned for this years list of Celebrity Chefs.”

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 7:30pm – American Airlines Center

Now – March 26

Cirque du Soleil: Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities at Lone Star Park – Grand Prairie – their website notes… “A mysterious and fascinating realm that disorients your senses and challenges your perceptions… step into the curio cabinet of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of time, space and dimension in order to reinvent everything around him. Suddenly, the visible becomes invisible, perspectives are transformed, and the world is literally turned upside down.”

Now- March 27

Skyline 360 Tour at Klyde Warren Park – their website notes, “Join the Dallas Center for Architecture for a “standing” tour of the Dallas skyline. Klyde Warren Park offers the perfect vantage point to see the buildings that have made up Dallas’ architectural heritage for the last 100 years. From three vantage points in 25 minutes, you’ll learn all about the buildings that define our skyline in Uptown and Downtown Dallas. The tour begins at the games cart in the Reading and Games Room on the northwest side of the park. No advance registration is required.”

Now – April 9

Dallas Blooms: Flower Power at Dallas Arboretum – the Southwest’s largest spring floral festival, with over than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs, floral decorated topiary Volkswagon bugs and lots of activities.

Now – June 9

