David Cassidy Shares Struggles With Dementia, Alcoholism on Dr. Phil

In his first nationally broadcast interview since disclosing his dementia, David Cassidy discussed that condition — and his alcoholism — with Dr. Phil.

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode, the onetime teen idol noted that other family members, including his late mother, developed the same condition.

Cassidy said he told friends and his now-grown son that if he ever declined to the state his mom reached before her death, they should “find a way to let me go and don’t me live like that.”

Cassidy received his diagnosis from the Cleveland Clinic. His descent into alcoholism accelerated in the late 1990s, when he was “working 10 shows a week” in a Las Vegas revue while his marriage went sour and his mother (who died in 2012) went into terminal decline.

David Cassidy gives his final concert Saturday night at BB Kings in New York.

See the whole interview here, and all our love to David Cassidy.