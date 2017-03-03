Ellen Gave George W. Bush A Special Presidential Poncho

March 3, 2017 5:44 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: book, Ellen, George W. Bush, Interview, poncho, portraits of courage, press tour

George W. Bush has been all over the country talking about his new book, Portraits of Courage. The book features a collection of oil paintings done by the former President of the United States. Each face painted is a tribute to America’s soldiers.

You may have seen W. earlier this week doing an interview on the Today Show with Matt Lauer. Well, he didn’t stop there. He managed to get himself on Ellen too! Now, Ellen can do it all. She can be serious when she needs to be serious, but she also knows how to time the comic relief.

Now, this was W.’s first appearance on Ellen, so naturally she had to give him a gift. Any guesses what that gift was??? The woman gave him a Presidential poncho! It came complete with a Presidential seal that peels off to reveal instructions on how to wear it!

I made sure at the next inauguration @GeorgeWBush stays high and dry.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Hahahaha! Hilarious! They took a real  picture too!

You run into the darnedest people backstage at my show. Don’t miss tomorrow.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Seriously, how cute is this picture???

The two also had a pretty great conversation about Putin, the press, and W.’s book.

 

