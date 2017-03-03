Every Beer Lover Needs The Beer Holster!

March 3, 2017 6:29 AM By Rebekah Black
The days of “hold my beer” are over!

Beer lovers…we give you the Beer Holster! That’s right, it’s a fancy leather side pouch that you can wear on your belt at parties or around the house. It perfectly fits either a 12 ounce can or a 12 ounce bottle of beer at an arm’s reach no matter what you’re doing. BONUS – it’s water repellent, just in case you spill!

It’s going to cost you around $20, but clearly that price is well worth it. Who wouldn’t want to look like a drunk sheriff or cowboy at parties! Plus, if you get one for the kiddos, it will also hold their sodas nicely.

