James Corden Plays “Hidden Talents” With Taylor Lautner & Several Other Celebs

March 3, 2017 6:56 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: Celebrities, hidden talents, James Corden, Taylor Lautner, The Late Late Show

James Corden strikes another viral cord with his latest segment on the Late Late Show.

He called it “Hidden Talents,” where he brings out “ordinary” people to show off what they can do. You know the weird things that even your BFFs don’t know you can do.

However there is a slight twist, the “ordinary” people are actually celebrities.

We bet you didn’t know Taylor Lautner from Twilight could catch grapes in his mouth. Not to mention that he can do it from anywhere and no matter what speed you throw them!

Listen Live