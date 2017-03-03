Rod Stewart Apologizes For Video Posted By His Wife

Lots of negative feedback for a video posted on Rod Stewart’s wife’s Instagram.

While in Abu Dhabi for a concert, he shot footage of a walk across sand dunes with friends, one of whom he gets to kneel on the ground — and then makes a cutting motion against the man’s throat.

Stewart issued a statement that reads: “From re-enacting The Beatles’ Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show. Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

Penny Lancaster posted the clip on her Instagram with the caption: “Rod Stewart (leader) band doing a ‘Beatles’ sand dune crossing.”

The tasteless video was posted online along with more mundane images of Rod and Penny vacationing in the desert kingdom. (London Sun)

There are some things you don’t spoof — ISIS and its barbarians would be one such subject.

How many gigs might lose from this?

Any apology that suggests that people misunderstood your intent isn’t really an apology.