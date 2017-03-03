Spain Appoints Minister Of Sex!

March 3, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Spain, Spain's Birth Decline, Spain's Sex Minister

The government of Spain is so concerned about the country’s declining population, that they’ve appointed a minister of sex, according to Fox News.

This person’s sole job, is to encourage citizens to refrain from late night eating, going to bed after midnight, and being too tired to bump uglies!

At a time when our planet’s population is so immense, one country is encouraging bang-bang-for-babies… lol!

