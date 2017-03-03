WEEKEND ROAD CONSTRUCTION WARNING: Hwy 114, Hwy 121 & I-35 Express

If you’ll be on Hwy 114, Hwy 121 or I-35 Express this weekend, here’s what you need to know, according to our sister station 1080KRLD.

Hwy 114 on the eastbound side near George Bush Turnpike in the north Irving – Las Colinas area… will be SHUT DOWN, Saturday 10pm – Sunday 10am

The I-35 Express Project (on the Dallas/Denton County line) will have the northbound side of Hwy 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway CLOSED from Friday 10pm – Monday 6am from MacArthur Blvd to I-35E, as new ramps are being built to allow access to Stemmons Freeway from Hwy 121.

Plan ahead, save time, be safe, and enjoy the weekend… AWAY from these construction areas:).

