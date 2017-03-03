Woman Accidentally Texts Boyfriend Her Plans To Cheat On Him

Word of advice, you might want to review everything about that text a few times before you hit “send.”
Actually, it’s a great thing this woman, Zoe, didn’t re-read her text a few times. She accidentally sent a message to her boyfriend, Justin an intricate description of how he threw a wrench into her plans to see another man behind his back.
Of course, Jordan put her on blast and posted a screenshot of the text to Twitter, where it has been retweeted and liked over 60,000 and 270,000 times, respectively.
Jordan deleted all the other messages from Zoe, but he did say she tried to explain to him that everything was just a “dream” she had, which she meant to send to her friend.
And unfortunately, the Twitterverse showed their claws trying to find this Zoe. Jordan explained that she does not have a Twitter, so people should stop harassing anybody they could find named Zoe, and now her side-man is looking to throw down with Jordan!
In the end, Jordan asks for everyone just to chill, and Zoe was “never really a bad person,” and she “just made a mistake.”
Via Refinery29