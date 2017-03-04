“One Direction” Member Louis Tomlinson Arrested For Battery

Last night, pop group “One Direction” member Louis Tomlinson was at LAX airport and told a photographer to get out of his face… and Louis allegedly pulled the guy to the floor by his legs, making the guy fall backwards, hitting his head on the floor, while a witness caught it on video, according to TMZ. Plus, Tomlinson’s girlfriend was allegedly attacked!

The photographer and the witness made a citizens arrest, and Louis was booked for battery!

Story developing…

CLICK the above TMZ link for more details!

Stay up on fun, interesting and even weird stories by following me at www.facebook.com/BlakePowers, and on Twitter at @BlakePowersRdio and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP