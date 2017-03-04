“One Direction” Member Louis Tomlinson Arrested For Battery

March 4, 2017 10:50 AM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: LAX, Louis Tomlinson, One Direction, Police, Simple Battery

Last night, pop group “One Direction” member Louis Tomlinson was at LAX airport and told a photographer to get out of his face… and Louis allegedly pulled the guy to the floor by his legs, making the guy fall backwards, hitting his head on the floor, while a witness caught it on video, according to TMZ. Plus, Tomlinson’s girlfriend was allegedly attacked!

The photographer and the witness made a citizens arrest, and Louis was booked for battery!

Story developing…

CLICK the above TMZ link for more details!

Stay up on fun, interesting and even weird stories by following me at www.facebook.com/BlakePowers, and on Twitter at @BlakePowersRdio and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live