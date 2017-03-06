A Hotel With A Beer Tap In Every Room

A Scottish brewery is back in the news after they started offering “paw-ternity” leave for employees who got a new puppy. Now, BrewDog is back in the news after the announced plans for a hotel called DogHouse, that includes a beer tap in every room, and fridges built into the shower.

Where can we make a reservation?

Unfortunately, the hotel is not up and running yet, the brewery is still looking for donations to fund the project, and hope they can open their doors by late 2018.

So far they’ve raised over $65,000, and if you feel like contributing to the cause, for a small donation of $150 you will get a free one night stay for 2 when doors open.

The hotel will be located alongside its newest brewery in Columbus, OH.