Adults Act Like Children, Multiple Fights Break Out At Same Chuck E Cheese’s

Are adults even allowed into Chuck E. Cheese’s without accompanying a child? So this surely means all of this people came with one of their children or was at a birthday party for a niece or nephew, and still felt they had to defend their honor.

Two different fights broke out at the same Chuck E. Cheese’s last week, and lucky for us one of them was caught on camera. The first fight began after several men and women started arguing about tickets. You can probably pay $20 for that stuffed animal on the shelf if you really want it, so the tickets aren’t really that necessary.

Watch the first fight below!

The second happened after two women bumped into each other, and neither apparently was taught to say “Excuse me.” A 51-year-old woman was left with a bloody face, bald patches on her head, and claimed she nearly had her eyes gouged out.

That particular Chuck E. Cheese’s does serve beer, although two is the limit, and the woman said she was there just to spend time with her family and was not drinking at the time.

Via CBS