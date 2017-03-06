Christie Brinkley’s Exes Billy Joel & John Mellencamp Share a Stage

Billy Joel’s once-a-month residency at Madison Square Garden in New York continued Friday with his 39th consecutive show and 85th overall at the arena. And, like many of the shows he’s done since starting this run in 2014, he had a few special guests.

Sitting in first were Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish from The Rascals, who Billy called the “best band I’d ever seen.” They did “Good Lovin’,” which Felix did with Billy at the Garden in 2015.

The other repeat guest was Billy’s friend John Mellencamp, who came out to do “Authority Song.” Mellencamp last joined Billy at the Garden in 2014 for “Crumblin’ Down,” but he also went to see him there in December 2015 when he was dating Billy’s ex-wife, Christie Brinkley. Billy did the honors when Mellencamp was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.