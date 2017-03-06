Christie Brinkley’s Exes Billy Joel & John Mellencamp Share a Stage

March 6, 2017 10:02 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: billy joel, Christie Brinkley, John Mellencamp

Billy Joel’s once-a-month residency at Madison Square Garden in New York continued Friday with his 39th consecutive show and 85th overall at the arena. And, like many of the shows he’s done since starting this run in 2014, he had a few special guests.

Sitting in first were Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish from The Rascals, who Billy called the “best band I’d ever seen.” They did “Good Lovin’,” which Felix did with Billy at the Garden in 2015.

The other repeat guest was Billy’s friend John Mellencamp, who came out to do “Authority Song.” Mellencamp last joined Billy at the Garden in 2014 for “Crumblin’ Down,” but he also went to see him there in December 2015 when he was dating Billy’s ex-wife, Christie Brinkley. Billy did the honors when Mellencamp was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live