Netflix Considering More Episode Of ‘Gilmore Girls’

After the successful Netflix November re-boot of Gilmore Girls the show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told TVLine, “”I don’t rule anything in my life out. When people were talking about a Gilmore movie [after the original series ended] I was always like, ‘That’s not going to happen.’ But I wasn’t going to say no. Because… why say no to anything?”

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos recently talked with the UK’s Press Association about the possibility for the series to continue!

Sarandos said, “We hope [it happens]. We obviously loved the success of the show [and] fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but [series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and exec producer Dan Palladino] sure delivered and people were really excited about more. And we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”

Cool!

This weekend my daughters did a sleep-over with a classmate and while talking with her mom about ways to relax, she said they’d just finished binge watching Gilmore Girls… and love it! Hmm? Should I share the above with her? Or just wait to see if it’s really going to happen:)?

