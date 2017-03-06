Grand Prairie’s “Chewbacca Mom” Candace Payne Signs National Multi-Book Deal

March 6, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: candace payne, Chewbacca Mom, Dallas, DFW, funny, Grand Prairie, Kohl's, Local, Mask, star wars, viral video

Everybody remember Chewbacca Mom?  Grand Prairie resident Candace Payne went absolutely viral last summer when she posted a Facebook live video where she shared her uncontained joy at a Chewbacca mask that plays Chewbacca noises she bought at Kohl’s.

Payne recently signed a multi-book deal with Zondervan, a Christian publishing company based out of Michigan, with plans to release her first book November 7th.  The book, titled Laugh It Up! Embrace Freedom and Experience Defiant Joy, details Payne’s journey and struggles with, in her own words, “poverty, shame, and depression.”  She described her book to EW saying, “In the book, I personify Joy and reveal a trait she possesses in each chapter.  I also explain how Joy has been present in each of the circumstances, life choices or traumas I’ve walked through.”  Her second book, set to be released in 2018, will “take readers on a whimsical journey through the many types of joy, and offer practical tips for improving joy in their own lives.”

Still, she doesn’t mind forever being known as Chewbacca Mom.  “It was a moment that unleashed a part of me that could be described as destiny.  Not for a second, does it get old to me.”

Via DFW.com

