Jimmy Buffett Gets Into the Retirement Community Business with True Margaritavilles

Is this the Onion? Fake news? Nope – you really can spend your retirement years in Margaritaville. There are already more than 10,000 applicants for the first location!

An extension of Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, the first “55 and better” Latitude Margaritaville is planned for… Florida! But of course!

The $1-billion project calls for 7,000 homes. The website promises “exciting recreation, unmatched dining and FINtastic nightlife.”

The first phase is set to open late next summer.