Plano Man Who Walks 15 Miles To Work Everyday Gifted A New Car

Plano resident Patrick Edmond was transferred from the Braum’s in Plano to McKinney because they needed help. Unfortunately, Edmond did not have any mode of transportation to get all the way to McKinney, so he walked. 15 miles. Every single day. He told NBC, “You can’t keep your job if you don’t go to work. I used to work at the Braum’s in Plano and I got transferred here because they needed help here. I said, ‘OK,’ and my commitment to them was, ‘I have to be at work, so I’ll be at work. Whatever it takes.”

A McKinney police officer noticed Edmond walking one day, posted his story to Facebook, where it soon garnered national attention.

Pat Lobb, owner of Toyota McKinney, saw the story, and decided to help Edmond out. He teamed up with E3, a McKinney nonprofit, to gift a 2014 Toyota Carolla to Edmond. Lobb took care of tag, title, sales tax and registration for the car.

Braum’s offered to move Edmond back to the Plano location, but he declined, saying he is thrilled with his new position in McKinney. Braum’s public relations director, Amanda Beuchaw, said, “We cannot say enough about Patrick. His commitment to his work is remarkable and we commend him. We look forward to what the future has in store for him.”

Via NBC