There goes our diet! We were trying to be good too!

Strawberry Nut M&M’s are hitting shelves near you soon!

The news was confirmed by two Instagram accounts @CandyHunting and @JunkBanter.

Limited edition Strawberry Nut M&M's are now available at Rite Aid! Nice to see Yellow adopting a healthier lifestyle. Review to follow, but initial thoughts are I dig 'em. They use the same flavoring as last year's Strawberry M&M's but have a big ole peanut in the middle.

We aren’t sure how long the new flavor will be available, or if it’s going to be in every store across the country, but either way we are excited and can’t wait to try them.