Two Children Sick After Drinking Poisoned Apple Juice At Restaurant

March 6, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Blood, Children, Food, pple juice, Restaurant

A 10-year-old and his 4-year-old sister were hospitalized after drinking apple juice at the Star Buffet & Grill in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Richie Zaragoza, 10, as coughing up blood, and is in the intensive care unit, after he was served the juice. Virginia Davis, the children’s mother, said he drank the juice and immediately started screaming that his throat burned.

His sister took a zip of the juice first and started vomiting and felling pain in her stomach.

The children’s uncle tasted the juice, after the children complained and he said he coughed blood and could taste acid.

Zaragoza  also suffers from cystic fibrosis and diabetes, they were celebrating his birthday the day he got poisoned.

The restaurant manager, Steven Weng, said he doesn’t know how the chemicals got into the juice, and claims the juice was bought at a local supermarket,

Read more HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live