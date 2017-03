Like the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure!

A woman in the United Kingdom put her used her used breast implants for sale on eBay and she already has eight offers.

The woman claims the implants are in excellent condition, were in her body for oly 11 months, and is only selling them because they are not the right size for her anymore.

Wow!

A woman in the United Kingdom has put her used breast implants for sale on eBay. What a world!

See the eBay ad HERE