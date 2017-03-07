Alec Baldwin Is Giving Up Trump Impression Soon

Don’t expect to see Alec Baldwin in bronzer much longer on SNL. The actor who’s gotten rave reviews for his impersonation of President Donald Trump says he’s not going to do it much longer. I guess we couldn’t expect four years, right?

Baldwin began appearing as Trump during the election and believes the audience is probably ready to see him go soon. He tells Extra host Mario Lopez, “The maliciousness of this White House has people very worried. That’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation. I don’t [know] how much more people can take it.”

It’s known how much longer Baldwin plans to do the impression which has received harsh criticism from the real President Trump. He’s been talked about possibly appearing at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29th since President Trump has said he will not attend. Baldwin says he would probably do it if he was asked, but he doesn’t expect to be.

Is there another SNL cast member who you think could do it?