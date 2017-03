Beloved Ft. Worth native Bill Paxton’s death certificate explains what caused his unexpected death.

TMZ reports that Paxton’s death was triggered by an aneurysm that required valve replacement surgery. Complications from the surgery caused a stroke from which he died 11 days later.

Paxton’s body was cremated and interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills.

What a huge loss. He will be missed by the locals and those who enjoyed his work worldwide.