Film Historian Robert Osborne, Host of Turner Classic Movies, Has Died

March 7, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Classic Movies, Movies, robert osborne, TCm

The ultimate movie fan has died at 84. Robert Osborne has introduced the vintage films on TCM since it began in 1994. He knew movies like the back of his hand.

His partner, theater director and producer David Staller, said, “It’s difficult to imagine a planet without him. He made the choice to call it a day, and he wants everyone to know that he’ll see them at the after party.”

 

As host of the cable channel since it began in 1994, Osborne was known for delivering tidbits about movies and their stars as well as brief intros of classic films. He would also discuss films with guests and conduct interviews.

Larry King remembered the film historian on Twitter, writing, “Robert Osborne was a class act, a true gentleman & his historical nuggets as TCM host made watching those great old movies even better. RIP.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live