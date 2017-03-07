Film Historian Robert Osborne, Host of Turner Classic Movies, Has Died

The ultimate movie fan has died at 84. Robert Osborne has introduced the vintage films on TCM since it began in 1994. He knew movies like the back of his hand.

His partner, theater director and producer David Staller, said, “It’s difficult to imagine a planet without him. He made the choice to call it a day, and he wants everyone to know that he’ll see them at the after party.”

TCM has confirmed the death of Robert Osborne. pic.twitter.com/m5IsInmewT — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) March 6, 2017

As host of the cable channel since it began in 1994, Osborne was known for delivering tidbits about movies and their stars as well as brief intros of classic films. He would also discuss films with guests and conduct interviews.

Larry King remembered the film historian on Twitter, writing, “Robert Osborne was a class act, a true gentleman & his historical nuggets as TCM host made watching those great old movies even better. RIP.”