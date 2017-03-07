George Michael: Coroner Finally Releases Cause Of Death

Since George Michael’s death on Christmas Day at age 53 at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire England, his cause of death has not been explained. The initial post-mortem examination was “inconclusive.”

Today, the BBC reports the coroner has finally released the following information.

“As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries.”–“No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.” His heart had become stretched thin and unable to pump blood through out the body, efficiently, his heart was inflamed, and fats had built up in his liver, which can come from a diet high in alcohol, fat and sugar.

Simply put, George Michael died from heart and liver disease.

Continued condolences to George’s family and friends, who may now finally lay him to rest, in peace.

