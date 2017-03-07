Jeff and Larry’s Backyard BBQ Festival (Jeff Foxworthy, Larry The Cable Guy, Eddie Money and The Marshall Tucker Band) COMING To DALLAS!

Jeff Foxworthy says, “Let’s be honest. If we didn’t have music and laughter, we’d all go crazy! We’re trying to bring folks a double dose of both in one night. I can’t wait to kick this off and keep my sanity in check! See you there!”

Larry The Cable Guy says, “If you don’t like this tour, you need your American credentials taken away! This is gonna rock! I’m glad to be a part of such a fun event.”

Jeff and Larry’s Backyard BBQ Festival will be in Dallas Sept. 3 (venue to be determined).

This will probably be bananas!!! Wonder if they can bbq those too?

