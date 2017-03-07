Jeff and Larry’s Backyard BBQ Festival (Jeff Foxworthy, Larry The Cable Guy, Eddie Money and The Marshall Tucker Band) COMING To DALLAS!

March 7, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: ;Larry The Cable Guy, BBQ, Eddie Money, Jeff and Larry’s Backyard BBQ Festival, Jeff Foxworthy, Marshall Tucker Band

Jeff Foxworthy says, “Let’s be honest. If we didn’t have music and laughter, we’d all go crazy! We’re trying to bring folks a double dose of both in one night. I can’t wait to kick this off and keep my sanity in check! See you there!”

Larry The Cable Guy says, “If you don’t like this tour, you need your American credentials taken away! This is gonna rock! I’m glad to be a part of such a fun event.”

Jeff and Larry’s Backyard BBQ Festival will be in Dallas Sept. 3 (venue to be determined).

This will probably be bananas!!! Wonder if they can bbq those too?

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live