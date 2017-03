This is actually happening isn’t it?

It’s hard to believe that the first run of Will & Grace ended in 2006, and it’s probably more unbelievable that we are now preparing for a brand new season over ten years later.

Will & Grace is set to return for a ten-episode revival season that will air sometimes in the 2017-2018 television season. They began filming over the weekend, and the entire cast has been tweeting selfies and pictures from the set that will surely get you excited!

‪Just like riding a bike. 😃@MeganOMullally @therealdebramessing #EricMcCormack #WillAndGrace ‬ A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:45am PST

Via Huffington Post