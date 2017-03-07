Toddler Found Wandering In Lake Grapevine Area Woods – Search Continues For 2nd Person

Yesterday, a beached boat containing personal items (including a cell) was found along Denton Creek, and last night a search for a father and child began, according to CBS 11.

Today, The Texas Game Warden reported…

Denton County Game Warden locates 1 of 2 missing boaters, a child wandering around in nearby wooded area. Search continues for 2nd boater. — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) March 7, 2017

The search continued this morning above Lake Grapevine and the scratched, cold and scared toddler, who had been wandering the woods, reportedly walked up to search teams, and asked for juice… :). The little boy was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center and has been reunited with his mom.

Best wishes to authorities, including Trophy Club, Roanoke and Flower Mound police and firefighters, who have joined in the search for the 38-year-0ld father, who may have fallen into water.

Story developing…

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP