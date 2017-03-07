Watch Steve Perry Take The Stage For The First Time In 19 Years Since Leaving Journey

Steve Perry left Journey after coming to a crossroads with other members of the band regarding a potential hip surgery. Perry was hesitant to go under the knife, but his ailments prevented him from performing with the group. The group just released Trial by Fire to critical and commercial success, and wanted to continue the resurgence in the group.

After Perry stepped away, he led a quiet life, staying out of the spotlight for years. Fans have been clamoring for a reunion between Perry and the other members of the group, although any chance of that has faded as quickly as it came.

For the very first time in the 19 years since leaving the group, Perry took the stage for the very first time, performing with the alternative rock band the Eels. His voice is raspier and a little more gritty, but he still sounds FANTASTIC! He told a cute story about a former love, before belting out into the Journey classic, “Open Arms.”

Check out the performance below!

Via Society of Rock