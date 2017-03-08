6-Year-Old Girl Gives Her $50 B’day and Tooth Fairy Money To Rowlett Tornado Victims

Each morning on her way to kindergarten, 6-year-old Michelle Morton views damage from the 2015 Rowlett tornado that many residents have yet to recover from, according to Fox4News.

Recently, Michelle decided she needed to do something to help her neighbors in need and sent a hand wrote a note with her $50 of tooth fairy and birthday money, to Rowlett Strong, a charity group that helps Rowlett’s tornado victims.

Michelle’s mother Sharona told FOX 4 that in Michelle’s make-believe world… anything is possible, and that she feels Michelle was born with a gift of compassion way beyond her age. Michelle says she.. doesn’t miss the money.

The gift of giving is a gift in itself. Heartwarming to hear of a 6-year-old child who teaches us all a valuable lesson.

Click HERE for video on Michelle Morton…:)

Plus… connect with @rowlettstrong and learn how you can help Rowlett rebuild and recover.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP