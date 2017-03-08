Actress Kristen Stewart Explains Why She Came Out

In an interview with The London Sunday Times, Kristen Stewart explains why she publicly acknowledged being gay to the world when hosting Saturday Night Live last month.

She says, “Considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

Still, Kristen says, if she had her way, she’d keep her “life private forever.” She explains, “When I was dating Rob [Pattinson], the public was the enemy — and that is no way to live. It wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling.”

Kristin adds that she came out, because “it just seemed important, and topical.”