The Dak vs. Tony debate is officially over. 105.3 The Fan is reporting that the Dallas Cowboys are planning on releasing their long-time QB tomorrow, the first day of the NFL free agency period.

ALERT: sources tell me #Cowboys are releasing #TonyRomo on Thursday – that Romo is aware of plans pic.twitter.com/25DN3e7fKm — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) March 8, 2017

According to the report, Tony has been linked to the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans, but nothing further is going to happen until Thursday.

