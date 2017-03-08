Dirk Nowitzki Joins The 30K Point Club

DIRK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations to our favorite member of the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, on getting into the 30K club!
In case you missed it last night, the mavericks beat the Lakers 122 to 111. While the win is great, we’re even happier that Dirk hit a career point total of 30,000. He joins the ranks of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.
As expected, the Mavs were pretty pumped up!
Check out the fans as the shot went in…
And the actual shot that put Dirk in the 30K club…
Of course former teammate Tyson Chandler gave Dirk a shout out.
Even King James was excited fro Dirk!
And his former bromance, Steve Nash…
And finally, Dirk’s shooting coach, Holger Geschwinder, who had tears in his eyes.
Congrats again Dirk! We are so proud of you!