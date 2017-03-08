Dirk Nowitzki Joins The 30K Point Club

DIRK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations to our favorite member of the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, on getting into the 30K club!

In case you missed it last night, the mavericks beat the Lakers 122 to 111. While the win is great, we’re even happier that Dirk hit a career point total of 30,000. He joins the ranks of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

As expected, the Mavs were pretty pumped up!

HE DID IT!! @swish41 now joins the 30K point club!!! #MFFL A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:25pm PST

Check out the fans as the shot went in…

The scene from the corner of the bench as the 30K shot went in!! #magical A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

And the actual shot that put Dirk in the 30K club…

Of course, tonight's #MavsMOment of the game is when Dirk Nowitzki hit his 30K point shot! Relive it with us! @plainscapital A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

Of course former teammate Tyson Chandler gave Dirk a shout out.

Even King James was excited fro Dirk!

.@kingjames comes through with a huge congrats to Dirk Nowitzki on joining the 30,000-point club. pic.twitter.com/CaOsYAnXFI — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 8, 2017

And his former bromance, Steve Nash…

Big congrats to my buddy Dirk! 30 stacks!!! Only six players in the history of the game have… https://t.co/0Nvh2g03in — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) March 8, 2017

And finally, Dirk’s shooting coach, Holger Geschwinder, who had tears in his eyes.

Dirk Nowitzki's shooting coach, Holger Geschwinder, was overwhelmed with emotion as Dirk made history. pic.twitter.com/PbueIVcw3M — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2017

Congrats again Dirk! We are so proud of you!