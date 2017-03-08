Dirk Nowitzki Joins The 30K Point Club

March 8, 2017 5:27 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: 30000 points, 30k point club, Career, Dallas Mevericks, Dirk Nowitzki

DIRK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations to our favorite member of the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, on getting into the 30K club!

In case you missed it last night, the mavericks beat the Lakers 122 to 111. While the win is great, we’re even happier that Dirk hit a career point total of 30,000. He joins the ranks of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

As expected, the Mavs were pretty pumped up!

HE DID IT!! @swish41 now joins the 30K point club!!! #MFFL

A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on

Check out the fans as the shot went in…

The scene from the corner of the bench as the 30K shot went in!! #magical

A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on

And the actual shot that put Dirk in the 30K club…

Of course former teammate Tyson Chandler gave Dirk a shout out.

Even King James was excited fro Dirk!

And his former bromance, Steve Nash…

And finally, Dirk’s shooting coach, Holger Geschwinder, who had tears in his eyes.

Congrats again Dirk! We are so proud of you!

 

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live