Happy Birthday, Foreigner! First Album Released 40 Years Ago Today

Whoa – that was a fast 480 months! Foreigner’s self-titled debut album is 40 years old today.
The album, which the band started recording in New York City in November 1976, was released on March 8th, 1977. It peaked at number-four in Billboard and spawned three Top 20 singles – two of which are currently in regular rotation on ol’ 98.7 KLUV. How’s that for staying power?
“Feels Like the First Time” was first, reaching number-four. It was followed by “Cold as Ice” at number-six and “Long, Long Way from Home” at number-20.
Foreigner has been certified five-times platinum.
They’ll celebrate their 40th anniversary this summer on a tour with their former drummer Jason Bonham and his Led Zeppelin Experience, as well as Cheap Trick. Former members, including singer Lou Gramm, are expected to perform on select dates.