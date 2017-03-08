KLUV World Tour: Fall Foliage Cruise On The Norwegian Gem

The gorgeous Fall Foliage explodes in colors from September through November every year! For luxury on the high seas and stops in fascinating ports of call, the beautiful Norwegian GEM is a ship you don’t want to miss. She has 14 dining options including French gourmet, Italian, Steakhouse, Spanish Tex-Mex, Asian Fusion, Tepenyaki Grill, casual dining, two main restaurants, buffet and 24 hour room service, not to mention 11 bars and lounges!

Join us September 30th through October 7th, 2017.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

(Prices are per person based on double occupancy)

$1599 Cat IB – Inside Stateroom

$1799 Cat OB – Oceanview Stateroom

$2059 Cat BD – Balcony Stateroom

$2099 Cat BA – Balcony Stateroom

On Request – Mini-Suite

On Request – Penthouse w/ Large Balcony

On Request – 2 Bedroom Family Suite

On Request – Haven 3 Bedroom Garden Villa

On Request – Haven Owner’s Suite

The price includes…

Round trip air from DFW to NYC (LGA)

8 day Fall Foliage cruise aboard Norwegian GEM

Round trip airport transfers

Port charges and taxes

All Amenities on board including meals and entertainment

The price does not include…