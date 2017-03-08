Kristen Stewart Gets BUZZ-CUT For New Movie Role

March 8, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Wow! I hardly recognize her!

 

Yesterday, Kristen attended the LA premiere of Personal Shopper and created a buzz in more than one way!

Perezhilton.com reports Stewart recently signed on for the movie Underwater, which focuses on a group of scientists struggling to live after a horrific earthquake, and her new hair style is rumored to be for her role. Talk about dedication to authenticity! BUZZ!!!

Hey! Do what you need to do to make the role your own, and shorten your hair styling time:).

