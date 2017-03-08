Little Girl Statue Pops Up In New York To Face Down The Wall Street Bull

Today is International Women’s Day.

In an effort to get more companies to hire women, State Street Global Advisors placed a bronze statue of a little girl facing down the Wall Street bull. The company is leveraging their $2.5 trillion in stocks against the 3,500 companies they are invested with in order to get more women in the workplace.

A spokesperson for SSGA says…

“She stands as a reminder…that having more women in leadership positions can lead to increased performance and a stronger economy.”

Yes! Yes! Yes!!!