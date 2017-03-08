Richard Marx: Except For An Athlete, We’re The Only Profession That Describes Our Work As Play

He’s the only artist in history to place his first seven singles in the Top 5, and Richard Marx plays Arlington Music Hall on Friday night.

Unlike his big shows, this one will be an intimate evening with Richard on his guitar and piano – in the perfect venue for that kind of show.

Richard called in Tuesday to spend a few minutes with Jody and the Morning Team, and we got to ask him about that recent incident aboard an airliner – in which he helped subdue an unruly passenger. And among the other things that came up, maybe most refreshing was Richard’s view of what he gets to do for a living – and what he tells his musician sons about it.

At last glance, some tickets still remain for the show – and while you’re listening to our visit, here’s the link if you decide you’d like to go.