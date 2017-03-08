Richard Marx: Except For An Athlete…We’re The Only Professional That Describes Our Work As Play

He’s the only artist in history to place his first seven singles in the Top 5, and Richard Marx plays Arlington Music Hall on Friday night.

Unlike his big shows though, this one will be an intimate evening with Richard solo on guitar and piano – in the perfect venue for a show of that nature.

Richard called in Tuesday to spend a few minutes with Jody and the Morning Team, and we got to ask him about that recent incident aboard an airliner – in which he helped subdue an unruly passenger. And among the other things that came up, maybe the most refreshing view of what Richard gets to do for a living – and what he tells his musician sons about it.

At last glance, some tickets still remain for the show – and while you’re listing to our visit, here’s the link if you decide you’d like to go.